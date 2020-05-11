Rent Calculator
All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 5614 Briar Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
5614 Briar Knoll
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5614 Briar Knoll
5614 Briar Knoll
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5614 Briar Knoll, New Braunfels, TX 78132
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5614 Briar Knoll have any available units?
5614 Briar Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 5614 Briar Knoll have?
Some of 5614 Briar Knoll's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5614 Briar Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Briar Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Briar Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 5614 Briar Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 5614 Briar Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Briar Knoll offers parking.
Does 5614 Briar Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Briar Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Briar Knoll have a pool?
No, 5614 Briar Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 5614 Briar Knoll have accessible units?
No, 5614 Briar Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Briar Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Briar Knoll has units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Briar Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Briar Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
