Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

2518 Pahmeyer Rd

2518 Pahmeyer Road · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

2518 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2518 Pahmeyer Rd · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Located in NBISD! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Located in NBISD! This Home Features All Black Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Stained Concrete Flooring Throughout, Covered Back Patio w/ Ceiling Fan and Privacy Fenced-in Backyard! NBISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3345814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd have any available units?
2518 Pahmeyer Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd have?
Some of 2518 Pahmeyer Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Pahmeyer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Pahmeyer Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Pahmeyer Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Pahmeyer Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd offer parking?
No, 2518 Pahmeyer Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Pahmeyer Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd have a pool?
No, 2518 Pahmeyer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd have accessible units?
No, 2518 Pahmeyer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Pahmeyer Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 Pahmeyer Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 Pahmeyer Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
