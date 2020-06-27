Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1521 Cologne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1521 Cologne Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 Cologne Drive
1521 Cologne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1521 Cologne Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute home off of Post Road. This home has tons of character with a hidden room, which could be a man cave, or a play room. Open kitchen and eating area, large laundry room. Come check this home out
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 Cologne Drive have any available units?
1521 Cologne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1521 Cologne Drive have?
Some of 1521 Cologne Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1521 Cologne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Cologne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Cologne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Cologne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1521 Cologne Drive offer parking?
No, 1521 Cologne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Cologne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Cologne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Cologne Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 Cologne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Cologne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Cologne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Cologne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Cologne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Cologne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Cologne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 Bedrooms
New Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas