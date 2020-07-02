All apartments in Houston
Location

843 West 21st Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
This gorgeous patio home in the highly coveted Houston Heights is what youve been searching for. Located on W 21st St and North Durham, residents are within walking distance of the best that the Houston Heights can offer. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property boasts wood flooring, wrought iron spindles, a fireplace in the living room, dining room, study, balcony, and a guest suite with a full kitchen. Create amazing homecooked meals in the stunning island kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash, Frigidaire gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. Melt away the stress in the spa-like master bathroom, featuring dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and frameless shower. Surrounded by renowned restaurants and popular entertainment destinations, you will never run out of things to do! Less than 3 miles from Heights Mercantile, which includes a number of shopping, dining, and wellness destinations, as well the Heights Bike Trail. Dont miss out on the home of your dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 W 21st Street have any available units?
843 W 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 W 21st Street have?
Some of 843 W 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 W 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 843 W 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 843 W 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 843 W 21st Street offers parking.
Does 843 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 W 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 W 21st Street have a pool?
Yes, 843 W 21st Street has a pool.
Does 843 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 843 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 843 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 W 21st Street has units with dishwashers.

