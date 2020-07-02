843 W 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool guest suite hot tub

This gorgeous patio home in the highly coveted Houston Heights is what youve been searching for. Located on W 21st St and North Durham, residents are within walking distance of the best that the Houston Heights can offer. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property boasts wood flooring, wrought iron spindles, a fireplace in the living room, dining room, study, balcony, and a guest suite with a full kitchen. Create amazing homecooked meals in the stunning island kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a mosaic backsplash, Frigidaire gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. Melt away the stress in the spa-like master bathroom, featuring dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and frameless shower. Surrounded by renowned restaurants and popular entertainment destinations, you will never run out of things to do! Less than 3 miles from Heights Mercantile, which includes a number of shopping, dining, and wellness destinations, as well the Heights Bike Trail. Dont miss out on the home of your dreams.