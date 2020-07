Pearl Residences At CityCentre

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet cafe trash valet

Discover the ultimate setting for a truly unique lifestyle at Pearl Residences, a brand new apartment community for sophisticated urban dwellers. Indulge in resort-inspired amenities, and enjoy technological innovations designed to enhance your lifestyle. Relax in a luxurious apartment home with distinct style, the perfect place to create the next chapter in your story. You will love living at Houston CityCentre, moments from exciting shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment. Explore the best that life has to offer, and come home to a place where you can relax, live well and thrive.