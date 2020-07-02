543 West Obion Road, Houston, TX 77091 Northside - Northline
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Bathroom has stand up shower with sliding glass door. New exterior and interior paint. Refinished wood floors throughout and new tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. Central air and heat. Attached garage. Washer/dryer connections. Large storage shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 543 W Obion Rd have any available units?
543 W Obion Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 W Obion Rd have?
Some of 543 W Obion Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 W Obion Rd currently offering any rent specials?
543 W Obion Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.