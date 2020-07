Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

Better Living. Better Life.

Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft. ceilings, relaxing garden tubs, resident conference center, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort style swimming and lap pool, community playground. Enjoy easy access to the I-10 Katy Freeway, Grand Parkway and Westheimer and convenient fine dining, entertainment venues and golf all here within Katy.