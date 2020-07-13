Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park cats allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry bbq/grill carport courtyard e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal tennis court yoga

Lakeshore offers a luxury experience like no other with a perfect location and special details found throughout our multi-million dollar community renovation. Lakeshore is a great place to live with unmatched on-site personal service. Lakeshore offers renovated apartment homes with brand-new stylish kitchens and baths plus the best classic apartment homes in all of Clear Lake. All of our apartment homes feature brand new energy-efficient windows, doors and stylish new patios providing a tranquil, beautiful home for every resident. All residents can enjoy our welcoming clubhouse and gourmet coffee bar, gorgeous landscaping and the coolest dog park you've ever seen! At Lakeshore you will benefit from close proximity to major employment centers, highways to access all of Houston, and the surrounding area full of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Find your center - find your home - and discover what a true sense of community is all about at Lakeshore.