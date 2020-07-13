All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Lakeshore

16200 Space Center Blvd · (281) 612-5839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First Month Free with a 12 month plus Lease. Half off App and Admin Fee.
Location

16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1808 · Avail. now

$967

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 16

$772

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Aug 26

$809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. now

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2402 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 2507 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
tennis court
yoga
Lakeshore offers a luxury experience like no other with a perfect location and special details found throughout our multi-million dollar community renovation. Lakeshore is a great place to live with unmatched on-site personal service. Lakeshore offers renovated apartment homes with brand-new stylish kitchens and baths plus the best classic apartment homes in all of Clear Lake. All of our apartment homes feature brand new energy-efficient windows, doors and stylish new patios providing a tranquil, beautiful home for every resident. All residents can enjoy our welcoming clubhouse and gourmet coffee bar, gorgeous landscaping and the coolest dog park you've ever seen! At Lakeshore you will benefit from close proximity to major employment centers, highways to access all of Houston, and the surrounding area full of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Find your center - find your home - and discover what a true sense of community is all about at Lakeshore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Studio $150,One bedroom $250, Two bedroom $350
Move-in Fees: $125 Administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $250
limit: 2 maximum per household
rent: $20 per month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Reserved Covered Parking: $30/month. Other, 25 spaces/unit, assigned: $30/month. Please contact our leasing office for more information regarding parking at Lakeshore. Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information regarding parking at Lakeshore. Surface lot. Please contact our leasing office for more information regarding parking at Lakeshore.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore have any available units?
Lakeshore has 15 units available starting at $772 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeshore have?
Some of Lakeshore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore is offering the following rent specials: First Month Free with a 12 month plus Lease. Half off App and Admin Fee.
Is Lakeshore pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore offers parking.
Does Lakeshore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeshore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore have a pool?
Yes, Lakeshore has a pool.
Does Lakeshore have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore has units with dishwashers.
