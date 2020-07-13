Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Studio $150,One bedroom $250, Two bedroom $350
Move-in Fees: $125 Administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $250
limit: 2 maximum per household
rent: $20 per month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Reserved Covered Parking: $30/month. Other, 25 spaces/unit, assigned: $30/month. Please contact our leasing office for more information regarding parking at Lakeshore. Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information regarding parking at Lakeshore. Surface lot. Please contact our leasing office for more information regarding parking at Lakeshore.