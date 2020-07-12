/
142 Apartments for rent in Northside - Northline, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
Apex
8520 Madie Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
New Northline community with 1-2 bedroom apartments. Access to I-45 and plenty of shopping. Walking distance to schools. Bright interiors with nine-foot ceilings, granite counters, W/D hookup and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
Hardy Oaks
915 Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1185 sqft
Welcome Home. We would like to invite you to a new standard of living. Hardy Oaks apartment homes are secluded from the rush of everyday living. With easy access to Highway 45 and the Hardy toll road.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
149 Units Available
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$686
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1241 sqft
All utilities are included in this centrally located community. Interstate 45 provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Onsite playground and laundry. Units include walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
11 Units Available
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes designed with large closets throughout for plenty of storage space. Two on-site laundry facilities. Gated community access and emergency maintenance available for peace of mind. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Mayfair Park
7450 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1196 sqft
Located directly adjacent to the Harris County Courthouse and just 15 minutes from downtown Houston. On-site clubhouse, 24-hour gym and garage. Units offer nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, laundry hookup and alarm system.
Results within 1 mile of Northside - Northline
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tired of apartment living? Rent a home from us today! We are an exclusive duplex style community. All of our units are on the ground floor. There is no one above or below you. Located in the Independence Heights area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
816 Oak St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Mirabella Apartments in Houston, Texas. We bring the convenience of big city living to a quiet, comfortable neighborhood you can call home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
848 sqft
Welcome to Bayberry Apartments in Houston, Texas. We bring the convenience of big city living to a quiet, comfortable neighborhood that you can call home.
Results within 5 miles of Northside - Northline
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
74 Units Available
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$983
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
69 Units Available
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,129
741 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1235 sqft
Wide open floor plans, ten foot ceilings and expansive windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating. Resort-style pools with swim-up high-top tables. Just blocks from a dozen restaurants and bars. Fast access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
29 Units Available
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1442 sqft
Walk-in closets, full-sized washer and dryer, and open kitchens for spacious living with every floorplan. Waterfall-fed pool surrounded by palm trees and brick sundeck. Less than a mile to Stude Park, I-10, and numerous shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,660
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1301 sqft
ALEXAN LOWER HEIGHTS offers a decidedly modern and convenient apartment community. Located south of Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood and just minutes from downtown, you’ll find yourself in the center of almost everything Houston has to offer.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,462
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1174 sqft
15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Block 334
1515 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1162 sqft
Located right in the downtown area of Houston, with numerous attractions, restaurants, and entertainment right at your front door. Deluxe units feature air conditioning, appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Grounds are full service.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
74 Units Available
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,545
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1131 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
73 Units Available
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1139 sqft
Just blocks from Washington Avenue. Residents have easy access to numerous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Units offer gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Property includes a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1378 sqft
Gorgeous and modern apartments with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Centrally located in Houston's Midtown area, just minutes from the METRO rail. Game room, pool and yoga on premises.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
43 Units Available
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
911 sqft
An oasis located near the beautiful White Oak Bayou and Timbergrove Manor Park. These pet friendly units are fully equipped and located on attractive park area with 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Azure
1111 Durham Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1112 sqft
This community is near Cleveland Park, Buffalo Bayou, and Katy Freeway. Amenities include a business center, club room, garage parking, and fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, Bluetooth speaker integration, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1260 sqft
Leafy, uber-modern apartment complex that overlooks a sun-drenched courtyard, just a stone's throw from Stude Park. Loft-style apartments have high ceilings, patio, and walk-in closets. Situated in historic Houston Heights neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
60 Units Available
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
Minutes from I-10, with convenient access to city's downtown. Spacious one and two bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1133 sqft
Luxury units include all appliances, granite countertops, large floor plans and patio/balcony. Close to Halbert Park and downtown Houston. Pet-friendly community includes 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and elevator.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,333
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1583 sqft
High-end interiors with stained wood cabinetry and oversized granite countertops. Stunning resort-style pool with fountains and tanning deck, plus second pool with lap lanes. Fitness center with yoga/P90X studio, cardio, and strength-training equipment. Across the street from Buffalo Bayou Park.
