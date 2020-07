Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities playground pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access

Come see yourself living in the middle of convenient shopping, restaurants, and quick access to the greater Houston Metropolitan, Galleria Area, and Katy Area District. Live at Magnolia Terrace and experience all of this and much more!



Nestled in a Residential section of West Houston, your lifestyle at Magnolia Terrace will be serene, comforting, and peaceful. Easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8, Hwy 6, and the Westpark Tollway will reduce time commuting to work and allow you more time to appreciate our amenities.