All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Uptown at Cole Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Uptown at Cole Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Uptown at Cole Park

3030 Elizabeth St · (214) 378-3748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3030 Elizabeth St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 538 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 626 · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown at Cole Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Simply, Uptown at Cole Park hits on all cylinders: prime location, well-outfitted apartments, cool amenities. Not just stylish and modern, but supremely comfortable and convenient. The perfect combination.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 8 months, 10 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Up to 75lbs, breed restrictions apply. Pets owners are responsible for the clean-up and disposal of waste. Pets must be leashed at all time when outside your apartment. Pets may not be leashed, chained, or left on patios, balconies, or front stoops. Management reserves the right to require written evidence from a licensed veterinarian or the American Kennel Club for breed certification. All policies apply to pets of guests who may be visiting. Call for details.
Parking Details: Street. Parking is first come, first serve in our underground, multi-level garage. Reserved spots are available, and you can even pick your preferred spot!. Covered lot. Parking is first come, first serve in our underground, multi-level garage. Reserved spots are available, and you can even pick your preferred spot!. Garage lot. Parking is first come, first serve in our underground, multi-level garage. Reserved spots are available, and you can even pick your preferred spot!. Parking is available first come first serve. Reserved spots available for a monthly fee.
Storage Details: Storage units are on-site for an additional monthly fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown at Cole Park have any available units?
Uptown at Cole Park has 25 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown at Cole Park have?
Some of Uptown at Cole Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown at Cole Park currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown at Cole Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown at Cole Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown at Cole Park is pet friendly.
Does Uptown at Cole Park offer parking?
Yes, Uptown at Cole Park offers parking.
Does Uptown at Cole Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown at Cole Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown at Cole Park have a pool?
Yes, Uptown at Cole Park has a pool.
Does Uptown at Cole Park have accessible units?
Yes, Uptown at Cole Park has accessible units.
Does Uptown at Cole Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown at Cole Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Uptown at Cole Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity