Uptown at Cole Park

Lease Length: 6 months, 8 months, 10 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Up to 75lbs, breed restrictions apply. Pets owners are responsible for the clean-up and disposal of waste. Pets must be leashed at all time when outside your apartment.
Pets may not be leashed, chained, or left on patios, balconies, or front stoops.
Management reserves the right to require written evidence from a licensed veterinarian or the American Kennel Club for breed certification.
All policies apply to pets of guests who may be visiting. Call for details.
Parking Details: Street. Parking is first come, first serve in our underground, multi-level garage. Reserved spots are available, and you can even pick your preferred spot!. Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking is available first come first serve. Reserved spots available for a monthly fee.
Storage Details: Storage units are on-site for an additional monthly fee