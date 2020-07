Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage dog park e-payments game room lobby online portal pool table

At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.



Come visit The Alista Apartments and find your new home today! The Alista Apartments offers impressive one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes that showcase a unique combination of contemporary style, custom finishes, and luxe amenities. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas, generous storage space, and stylishly updated kitchens with granite countertops that make your apartment or townhome a place you'll be excited to call home! Select units also include private backyards, brand new washer/dryer combos, and cozy fireplaces! See all that living on the A-List can be when you choose The Alista Apartments as your new home.