Regency Condominiums
Regency Condominiums

7474 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

7474 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $850-900 / 584-784sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1089

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Condominiums have any available units?
Regency Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency Condominiums have?
Some of Regency Condominiums's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Regency Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Regency Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Regency Condominiums offers parking.
Does Regency Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Regency Condominiums has a pool.
Does Regency Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Regency Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Condominiums has units with dishwashers.

