Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors cable included ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym game room parking pool garage guest suite hot tub internet access valet service elevator bbq/grill coffee bar conference room

NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center. Cirque boasts spectacular views of the Dallas skyline as well a premier fitness club with aqua lounge, 7th floor Outdoor Orbit Lounge, a heated rooftop infinity pool, 24 hour concierge service, valet, and controlled entry access parking. Your home at Cirque features quartz waterfall countertops, stainless appliances, wine refrigerators, custom white high gloss cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, king size bed friendly bedrooms, nest thermostats and natural hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout. With exciting renovations underway we are excited to introduce our resident exclusive bar, game room with a media walln and executive conference and dining rooms. Whether taking in the boutique shopping and bistro dining of Victory Park or catching a game at the American