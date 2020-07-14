All apartments in Dallas
Location

2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0602 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 2402 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$3,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 0401 · Avail. now

$3,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Oct 15

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

See 30+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cirque.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
valet service
elevator
bbq/grill
coffee bar
conference room
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center. Cirque boasts spectacular views of the Dallas skyline as well a premier fitness club with aqua lounge, 7th floor Outdoor Orbit Lounge, a heated rooftop infinity pool, 24 hour concierge service, valet, and controlled entry access parking. Your home at Cirque features quartz waterfall countertops, stainless appliances, wine refrigerators, custom white high gloss cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, king size bed friendly bedrooms, nest thermostats and natural hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout. With exciting renovations underway we are excited to introduce our resident exclusive bar, game room with a media walln and executive conference and dining rooms. Whether taking in the boutique shopping and bistro dining of Victory Park or catching a game at the American

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (bedroom) $500(2 bedroom) $750(penthouse)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Parking: $150, Detached Garages: $400.
Storage Details: $150 per storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cirque have any available units?
Cirque has 56 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Cirque have?
Some of Cirque's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cirque currently offering any rent specials?
Cirque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cirque pet-friendly?
Yes, Cirque is pet friendly.
Does Cirque offer parking?
Yes, Cirque offers parking.
Does Cirque have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cirque offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cirque have a pool?
Yes, Cirque has a pool.
Does Cirque have accessible units?
No, Cirque does not have accessible units.
Does Cirque have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cirque has units with dishwashers.

