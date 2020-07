Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance cc payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access gym courtyard fire pit game room pool table shuffle board

Welcome to Century Lake Highlands Apartments, where the tranquility of a natural setting blends with modern comfort to create a unique feeling of home. Impressing you from the start are premium finishes & fixtures as well as designer interiors, all courtesy of our Northeast Dallas apartments.



Our pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are the ideal place to live well together with your beloved furry buddy. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and custom cabinets will inspire the cook in you every day. The stylish spa baths featuring soaking tubs are the ultimate relaxing spot. Not to mention how much you’ll love the open living and entertainment spaces, as well as the plush carpeting adorning the bedrooms for a touch of delicacy. Garages are also available.



Even more delightful amenities greet you beyond the confines of your Lake Highlands home. Part of the package is a refreshing swimming pool, fireside lounge, bocce ball court, busi