All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9963 Constance Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9963 Constance Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:33 AM

9963 Constance Street

9963 Constance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9963 Constance Street, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
online portal
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

[IMPORTANT]: Scheduling a self-tour for an in-person showing may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders.

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Beautiful home remodeled in 2018 in sought after area of Northwest Dallas, features an updated kitchen, granite countertops, stunning backsplash, stainless steel appliances with gas stove/oven, updated bathrooms, and updated fixtures throughout. Includes generous storage and a large fenced-in backyard with a storage shed. Near Brownwood Park and conveniently located near major areas of Dallas including Love Airport.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 03/21/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $1,995.00;
- Security Deposit: $1,995.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12 months;
- Appliances Included: yes, includes a gas stove/oven and dishwasher;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not qualify for section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9963 Constance Street have any available units?
9963 Constance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9963 Constance Street have?
Some of 9963 Constance Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9963 Constance Street currently offering any rent specials?
9963 Constance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9963 Constance Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9963 Constance Street is pet friendly.
Does 9963 Constance Street offer parking?
No, 9963 Constance Street does not offer parking.
Does 9963 Constance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9963 Constance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9963 Constance Street have a pool?
No, 9963 Constance Street does not have a pool.
Does 9963 Constance Street have accessible units?
No, 9963 Constance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9963 Constance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9963 Constance Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University