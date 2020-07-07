9963 Constance Street

Amenities

This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!



[IMPORTANT]: Scheduling a self-tour for an in-person showing may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders.



** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **

Beautiful home remodeled in 2018 in sought after area of Northwest Dallas, features an updated kitchen, granite countertops, stunning backsplash, stainless steel appliances with gas stove/oven, updated bathrooms, and updated fixtures throughout. Includes generous storage and a large fenced-in backyard with a storage shed. Near Brownwood Park and conveniently located near major areas of Dallas including Love Airport.



** (LEASING SUMMARY) **

- Available Date: 03/21/2020;

- Monthly Rent: $1,995.00;

- Security Deposit: $1,995.00;

- Minimum Lease: 12 months;

- Appliances Included: yes, includes a gas stove/oven and dishwasher;

- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;

- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;

- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;

- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not qualify for section 8 / housing vouchers;



** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **

- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;



** (HOW TO APPLY) **

- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;

- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;

- Search the list for your preferred property;

- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;

- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;

- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;

- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;



Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.

