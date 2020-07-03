9939 Lakedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming older home on beautiful lot in a wonderful Old Lake Highlands neighborhood. House has been recently updated with new paint and wood floors throughout. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and new appliances. Updated lighting and some hardware and fixtures have been added as well. Home has an upstairs room with tons of storage that can be used as play room, office, or extra living room. Wonderful deck allows opportunity for comfortable outside living. Feeds into Hexter Elementary.