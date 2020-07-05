All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9869 Kingsman Drive

9869 Kingsman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9869 Kingsman Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This FULLY Renovated home is Immaculate and there was so much attention to detail in every aspect of the home. This Mid Century gem sits on a private cul-de-sac, is bursting with tons of Natural Light and offers tree house like views from every window. This custom home offers 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with an open living concept in the living and kitchen area. Perfect for entertaining while your guests and or kids enjoy the deck over looking the heavily treed back yard and creek. Updates such as Granite Countertops, subway tile, barn sliding doors, oversized garage and laundry room as well as stunning appliances are just waiting for you to call this place HOME. View this home before it is too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9869 Kingsman Drive have any available units?
9869 Kingsman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9869 Kingsman Drive have?
Some of 9869 Kingsman Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9869 Kingsman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9869 Kingsman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9869 Kingsman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9869 Kingsman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9869 Kingsman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9869 Kingsman Drive offers parking.
Does 9869 Kingsman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9869 Kingsman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9869 Kingsman Drive have a pool?
No, 9869 Kingsman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9869 Kingsman Drive have accessible units?
No, 9869 Kingsman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9869 Kingsman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9869 Kingsman Drive has units with dishwashers.

