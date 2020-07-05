9869 Kingsman Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This FULLY Renovated home is Immaculate and there was so much attention to detail in every aspect of the home. This Mid Century gem sits on a private cul-de-sac, is bursting with tons of Natural Light and offers tree house like views from every window. This custom home offers 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with an open living concept in the living and kitchen area. Perfect for entertaining while your guests and or kids enjoy the deck over looking the heavily treed back yard and creek. Updates such as Granite Countertops, subway tile, barn sliding doors, oversized garage and laundry room as well as stunning appliances are just waiting for you to call this place HOME. View this home before it is too late.