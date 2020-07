Amenities

This light and bright half duplex has all the mid-century modern feels with its 2-story cathedral ceiling and skylighted loft. This home has all new appliances and a gorgeous brick fireplace. A bonus room upstairs with a new closet makes this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home both spacious and welcoming. Duplex comes with a high-efficiency HVAC, a two-car garage, and a security system. Landlord maintains yard, landscaping, HVAC maintenance, and pest control.