Dallas, TX
9724 Faircloud Dr
Last updated August 13 2019

9724 Faircloud Dr

9724 Faircloud Drive · No Longer Available
9724 Faircloud Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections off the kitchen, outdoor storage and driveway parking. The home is located near a ton of shopping and dining including Walgreens, Subway, Pizza Patron, Burger King, McDonald's, Wingstop, El Rio Grande, Metro by T-Mobile and more! It's also not far from St. Augustine Park, Pleasant Grove Elementary School and Prairie Creek Branch Library. Enjoy easy access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 9724 Faircloud Dr have any available units?
9724 Faircloud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9724 Faircloud Dr have?
Some of 9724 Faircloud Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9724 Faircloud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9724 Faircloud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 Faircloud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9724 Faircloud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9724 Faircloud Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9724 Faircloud Dr offers parking.
Does 9724 Faircloud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9724 Faircloud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 Faircloud Dr have a pool?
No, 9724 Faircloud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9724 Faircloud Dr have accessible units?
No, 9724 Faircloud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 Faircloud Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9724 Faircloud Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

