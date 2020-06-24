9724 Faircloud Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections off the kitchen, outdoor storage and driveway parking. The home is located near a ton of shopping and dining including Walgreens, Subway, Pizza Patron, Burger King, McDonald's, Wingstop, El Rio Grande, Metro by T-Mobile and more! It's also not far from St. Augustine Park, Pleasant Grove Elementary School and Prairie Creek Branch Library. Enjoy easy access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



