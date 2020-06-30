All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

9712 Summerhill Lane

9712 Summerhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9712 Summerhill Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL REMODEL! Updated kitchen including new dishwasher, new ovens, quartz countertops. You will enjoy new flooring and fresh paint throughout in this well-maintained large duplex in highly sought after Royal Highlands Village in RISD. Grand windows with backyard views, large living areas and vaulted ceilings make this home feel very open and spacious. Large master ensuite with huge walk-in closet and updated master bath. Very spacious secondary bedrooms as well. Fenced backyard with landscaping and covered patio allow for pets and children to play safely. Superior location with easy access to freeways, major employers and Dallas Metroplex entertainment districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 Summerhill Lane have any available units?
9712 Summerhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9712 Summerhill Lane have?
Some of 9712 Summerhill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 Summerhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Summerhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Summerhill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9712 Summerhill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9712 Summerhill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9712 Summerhill Lane offers parking.
Does 9712 Summerhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9712 Summerhill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Summerhill Lane have a pool?
No, 9712 Summerhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9712 Summerhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9712 Summerhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Summerhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9712 Summerhill Lane has units with dishwashers.

