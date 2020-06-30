9712 Summerhill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL REMODEL! Updated kitchen including new dishwasher, new ovens, quartz countertops. You will enjoy new flooring and fresh paint throughout in this well-maintained large duplex in highly sought after Royal Highlands Village in RISD. Grand windows with backyard views, large living areas and vaulted ceilings make this home feel very open and spacious. Large master ensuite with huge walk-in closet and updated master bath. Very spacious secondary bedrooms as well. Fenced backyard with landscaping and covered patio allow for pets and children to play safely. Superior location with easy access to freeways, major employers and Dallas Metroplex entertainment districts.