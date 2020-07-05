All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:50 PM

9625 Queenswood Lane

9625 Queenswood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9625 Queenswood Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This traditional family home in Lake Highlands home was rebuilt from the foundation up in 2006. No outdated wiring or plumbing to deal with. Spacious-open living areas, wood floors, master down with huge master bath and walk in closet! Lg. formal living leads to dining and kitchen. Two addt'l bedrooms up and open common area serving as kids play, nursery or nice office-work area. New carpet, updated kitchen with granite. Gated driveway and huge yard. Desired Lake Highlands schools. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will stay in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Queenswood Lane have any available units?
9625 Queenswood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 Queenswood Lane have?
Some of 9625 Queenswood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Queenswood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Queenswood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Queenswood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9625 Queenswood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9625 Queenswood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9625 Queenswood Lane offers parking.
Does 9625 Queenswood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9625 Queenswood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Queenswood Lane have a pool?
No, 9625 Queenswood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Queenswood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9625 Queenswood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Queenswood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9625 Queenswood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

