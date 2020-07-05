9625 Queenswood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This traditional family home in Lake Highlands home was rebuilt from the foundation up in 2006. No outdated wiring or plumbing to deal with. Spacious-open living areas, wood floors, master down with huge master bath and walk in closet! Lg. formal living leads to dining and kitchen. Two addt'l bedrooms up and open common area serving as kids play, nursery or nice office-work area. New carpet, updated kitchen with granite. Gated driveway and huge yard. Desired Lake Highlands schools. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will stay in the home.