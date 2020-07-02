9623 Walnut Street

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 master suite 2.5 bath town home-style condo with 2 car carport and a nice sized balcony. C-tiles in living areas downstairs. Hardwood stairs. Fresh paint. Granite kitchen countertops. Recent dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Granite bathroom counters. Recent commodes, lighting fixtures, hardware, ceiling fans. New upstairs AC unit. Gated community. Landlord requirements: no criminal records, good rental history, credit score 620 or higher, household income of 3 times the rent. Showings available Monday - Friday @ 6 pm and Saturday @ 12 noon, call to verify you will be there. One pet under 30 pounds allowed with $350 non-refundable pet deposit.