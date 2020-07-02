All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9623 Walnut Street

9623 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

9623 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 master suite 2.5 bath town home-style condo with 2 car carport and a nice sized balcony. C-tiles in living areas downstairs. Hardwood stairs. Fresh paint. Granite kitchen countertops. Recent dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Granite bathroom counters. Recent commodes, lighting fixtures, hardware, ceiling fans. New upstairs AC unit. Gated community. Landlord requirements: no criminal records, good rental history, credit score 620 or higher, household income of 3 times the rent. Showings available Monday - Friday @ 6 pm and Saturday @ 12 noon, call to verify you will be there. One pet under 30 pounds allowed with $350 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9623 Walnut Street have any available units?
9623 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9623 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9623 Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9623 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9623 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9623 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9623 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 9623 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 9623 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 9623 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9623 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9623 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 9623 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 9623 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9623 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9623 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9623 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

