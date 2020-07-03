All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9612 Knobby Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9612 Knobby Tree
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9612 Knobby Tree

9612 Knobby Tree Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9612 Knobby Tree Dr, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Updated one-story private end unit townhome in Oak Tree Village. Extensively remodeled inside and out. Bright open floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows open up to the private walled in luxury spa like grounds! The entry courtyard is lushly landscaped with fountain. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances and glass backsplash. Spacious open living area with fireplace and wall of windows and doors opening to the oasis style back yard with koi pond, stone floors, outdoor living and eating at it s finest! Large Master Suite with fireplace and private outdoor hot tub. Both bathrooms completely redone. SS refrigerator, SS front load washer and dryer included. Custom hideaway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 Knobby Tree have any available units?
9612 Knobby Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9612 Knobby Tree have?
Some of 9612 Knobby Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 Knobby Tree currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Knobby Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Knobby Tree pet-friendly?
No, 9612 Knobby Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9612 Knobby Tree offer parking?
Yes, 9612 Knobby Tree offers parking.
Does 9612 Knobby Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9612 Knobby Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Knobby Tree have a pool?
No, 9612 Knobby Tree does not have a pool.
Does 9612 Knobby Tree have accessible units?
No, 9612 Knobby Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Knobby Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9612 Knobby Tree has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University