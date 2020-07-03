9612 Knobby Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous Updated one-story private end unit townhome in Oak Tree Village. Extensively remodeled inside and out. Bright open floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows open up to the private walled in luxury spa like grounds! The entry courtyard is lushly landscaped with fountain. Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances and glass backsplash. Spacious open living area with fireplace and wall of windows and doors opening to the oasis style back yard with koi pond, stone floors, outdoor living and eating at it s finest! Large Master Suite with fireplace and private outdoor hot tub. Both bathrooms completely redone. SS refrigerator, SS front load washer and dryer included. Custom hideaway