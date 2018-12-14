9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

Rent:$1464-$1499



Lakeside at Northpark welcomes you to the convenience and lifestyle you deserve! Tucked away in prestigious North Dallas, our scenic community features one and two bedroom Apartment Homes with gorgeous upgrades. Our pet-friendly community offers 3 resort-style pools, lake views and a 24-hour fitness center. Only minutes away from North Park Mall, Southern Methodist University and Presbyterian Hospital, we are one mile from Interstate 635 and within walking distance of dining and entertainment establishments.



Apartments include a Modern Touch:

- Dark Espresso Cabinetry.

- Dark brown Faux-Wood plank flooring (Carpet only in bedrooms).

- Two-tone wall colors with a standard accent wall.

- Ceiling fans in every dining room and bedroom (a rare feature to find).

- A modern touch includes black appliances and ceramic backsplash.

- Fireplace to stay warm and cozy during the winter.



This Price includes cable and valet trash. We have a $99 special which covers the application and admin no deposit with approved credit.



We have a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans available!

Come tour our community and to apply for the apartment of your dreams!