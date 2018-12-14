All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2

9600 Golf Lakes Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9600 Golf Lakes Trail, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Rent:$1464-$1499

Lakeside at Northpark welcomes you to the convenience and lifestyle you deserve! Tucked away in prestigious North Dallas, our scenic community features one and two bedroom Apartment Homes with gorgeous upgrades. Our pet-friendly community offers 3 resort-style pools, lake views and a 24-hour fitness center. Only minutes away from North Park Mall, Southern Methodist University and Presbyterian Hospital, we are one mile from Interstate 635 and within walking distance of dining and entertainment establishments.

Apartments include a Modern Touch:
- Dark Espresso Cabinetry.
- Dark brown Faux-Wood plank flooring (Carpet only in bedrooms).
- Two-tone wall colors with a standard accent wall.
- Ceiling fans in every dining room and bedroom (a rare feature to find).
- A modern touch includes black appliances and ceramic backsplash.
- Fireplace to stay warm and cozy during the winter.

This Price includes cable and valet trash. We have a $99 special which covers the application and admin no deposit with approved credit.

We have a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans available!
Come tour our community and to apply for the apartment of your dreams!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 have any available units?
9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 have?
Some of 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9600 Golf Lakes Trails Unit: B2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University