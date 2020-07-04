All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9514 Zelkova Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9514 Zelkova Circle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

9514 Zelkova Circle

9514 Zelkova Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9514 Zelkova Circle, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice quaint home on a Cul-De-Sac in the Woods addition in Dallas. The home is in the Duncanville School District. this home has two large bedrooms a good size living room and Dinning room. The garage has been converted into an other room. Has a large back yard and front yard has two mature trees. Laundry room is in the hall way outside the one bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Zelkova Circle have any available units?
9514 Zelkova Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9514 Zelkova Circle have?
Some of 9514 Zelkova Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 Zelkova Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Zelkova Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Zelkova Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9514 Zelkova Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9514 Zelkova Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9514 Zelkova Circle offers parking.
Does 9514 Zelkova Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 Zelkova Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Zelkova Circle have a pool?
No, 9514 Zelkova Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9514 Zelkova Circle have accessible units?
No, 9514 Zelkova Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Zelkova Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9514 Zelkova Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University