9514 Zelkova Circle, Dallas, TX 75249 Mountain Creek
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice quaint home on a Cul-De-Sac in the Woods addition in Dallas. The home is in the Duncanville School District. this home has two large bedrooms a good size living room and Dinning room. The garage has been converted into an other room. Has a large back yard and front yard has two mature trees. Laundry room is in the hall way outside the one bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
