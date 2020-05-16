9405 Pinewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated and remodeled!! Never a rental property in the past. Wonderful open floor plan! Plenty of natural light! Nice modern staircase, wood and travertine floors, no carpet. Huge new windows! Quartz counter tops. Plenty of cabinets in kitchen, bathroom, utility room and garage. New interior paint, LED recessed lights, skylights, large picture windows. Newly painted garage and storage cabinets. New GDO motor. Convenient to highways 75 and 635. A few minutes' drive to Medical City and Presbyterian Hospitals, as well as Texas Instruments, among the major area employers. Brand new roof, skylights and gutters! Deck to be replaced soon! Landscaping improvements in progress! Must bring your Clients!