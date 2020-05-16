All apartments in Dallas
9405 Pinewood Drive

Location

9405 Pinewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated and remodeled!! Never a rental property in the past. Wonderful open floor plan! Plenty of natural light! Nice modern staircase, wood and travertine floors, no carpet. Huge new windows! Quartz counter tops. Plenty of cabinets in kitchen, bathroom, utility room and garage. New interior paint, LED recessed lights, skylights, large picture windows. Newly painted garage and storage cabinets. New GDO motor. Convenient to highways 75 and 635. A few minutes' drive to Medical City and Presbyterian Hospitals, as well as Texas Instruments, among the major area employers. Brand new roof, skylights and gutters! Deck to be replaced soon! Landscaping improvements in progress! Must bring your Clients!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
9405 Pinewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 Pinewood Drive have?
Some of 9405 Pinewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9405 Pinewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9405 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9405 Pinewood Drive offers parking.
Does 9405 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Pinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 9405 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9405 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9405 Pinewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

