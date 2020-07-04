9333 Prairie Oak Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, a fireplace, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage.[SBH-B] The home is located near Crawford Memorial Park, Family Dollar, Dairy Queen, Southeast Dallas Health Center, and The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford. The home is located near the bus line, within walking distance of Lakeview Centennial High School, is just down the street from outdoor excursions at Lake Ray Hubbard and offers easy access to I-30! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



