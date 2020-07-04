All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

9333 Prairie Oak Dr

9333 Prairie Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9333 Prairie Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, a fireplace, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage.[SBH-B] The home is located near Crawford Memorial Park, Family Dollar, Dairy Queen, Southeast Dallas Health Center, and The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford. The home is located near the bus line, within walking distance of Lakeview Centennial High School, is just down the street from outdoor excursions at Lake Ray Hubbard and offers easy access to I-30! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9333 Prairie Oak Dr have any available units?
9333 Prairie Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9333 Prairie Oak Dr have?
Some of 9333 Prairie Oak Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9333 Prairie Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9333 Prairie Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9333 Prairie Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9333 Prairie Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9333 Prairie Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9333 Prairie Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 9333 Prairie Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9333 Prairie Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9333 Prairie Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9333 Prairie Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 9333 Prairie Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 9333 Prairie Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9333 Prairie Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9333 Prairie Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

