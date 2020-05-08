9332 Lookout Point DAL#9330

Amenities
New 2019 | Luxury 2Bd | Lake Highlands Town Center - Property Id: 153755
Community Features:
Dynamic social spaces, Pet friendly, Convenient Elevator Access, Resort-style pool w/ Cabanas, Spacious courtyard with grilling stations, outdoor bar, and fireplace, State-of-the-art fitness center, Fully-equipped business center, Multi-level parking garage with controlled access, Fully furnished rooftop terrace with wet bar, Dog park & Within walking distance to Lake Highlands DART Station.
Interior Features:
Airy 10' ceilings (14' on 1st floor), Oversized, energy-efficient windows, Modern kitchens with energy efficient, stainless steel appliances, Sleek custom cabinetry, Quartz countertops, Kitchen island with pendant lighting, Full-size washer& dryer, Under-cabinet lighting, Simulated wood flooring, Spacious custom closets with wood shelving*, Private patio or balcony, Mud room at entry*, Built-in book shelves*, Oval soaking tubs*, Live/Work units available. (*Select homes)
