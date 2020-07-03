All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:35 PM

9308 Greenville Avenue

9308 Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous two story duplex on wooded creek lot. Beautiful views from large living area with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings.Wet bar. Dining area. Half bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar and utility room with full size washer & dryer connections. Large master bedroom with balcony plus second bedroom upstairs along with two full baths and walk in closets. Two car garage. Yard care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Greenville Avenue have any available units?
9308 Greenville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 Greenville Avenue have?
Some of 9308 Greenville Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Greenville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Greenville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Greenville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Greenville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9308 Greenville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Greenville Avenue offers parking.
Does 9308 Greenville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 Greenville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Greenville Avenue have a pool?
No, 9308 Greenville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Greenville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9308 Greenville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Greenville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 Greenville Avenue has units with dishwashers.

