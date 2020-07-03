9308 Greenville Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous two story duplex on wooded creek lot. Beautiful views from large living area with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings.Wet bar. Dining area. Half bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar and utility room with full size washer & dryer connections. Large master bedroom with balcony plus second bedroom upstairs along with two full baths and walk in closets. Two car garage. Yard care included.