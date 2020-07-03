All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701

9201 Garland Road · No Longer Available
Location

9201 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
701 square foot townhome, attached garage, one bedroom, one bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, price is $967-$1106

Lease terms- 3 to 13 months

Deposits:
One bedroom-$250
Two bedrooms-$350
Three bedrooms-$450

Application fee-$60/application or $75/couples
Administration fee-$100
Pet fee-$300
Pet deposit-$200
Pet rent-$20/Month/Pet, 2 pets limit

Our amenities are a resort like swimming pool, a club house with billiard tables, full equip kitchen, a theatre, computer access, fax service, Wi-Fi and our 24 hour fitness center.

Right now we are offering to deduct $100 from the apartment deposit and waiving off the administration fee of $100 in units that has been vacant for more than 30 days, we are also doing 24 hour look and lease special, can choose a coffee maker, a Fit Bit or a $100 Amazon gift card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 have any available units?
9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 have?
Some of 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 currently offering any rent specials?
9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 is pet friendly.
Does 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 offer parking?
Yes, 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 offers parking.
Does 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 have a pool?
Yes, 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 has a pool.
Does 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 have accessible units?
No, 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701 does not have units with dishwashers.

