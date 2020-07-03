9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage 24hr gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage internet access media room pet friendly

701 square foot townhome, attached garage, one bedroom, one bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, price is $967-$1106



Lease terms- 3 to 13 months



Deposits:

One bedroom-$250

Two bedrooms-$350

Three bedrooms-$450



Application fee-$60/application or $75/couples

Administration fee-$100

Pet fee-$300

Pet deposit-$200

Pet rent-$20/Month/Pet, 2 pets limit



Our amenities are a resort like swimming pool, a club house with billiard tables, full equip kitchen, a theatre, computer access, fax service, Wi-Fi and our 24 hour fitness center.



Right now we are offering to deduct $100 from the apartment deposit and waiving off the administration fee of $100 in units that has been vacant for more than 30 days, we are also doing 24 hour look and lease special, can choose a coffee maker, a Fit Bit or a $100 Amazon gift card.