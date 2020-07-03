9201 Garland Rd Unit: 701

Amenities
701 square foot townhome, attached garage, one bedroom, one bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, price is $967-$1106
Lease terms- 3 to 13 months
Deposits:
One bedroom-$250
Two bedrooms-$350
Three bedrooms-$450
Application fee-$60/application or $75/couples
Administration fee-$100
Pet fee-$300
Pet deposit-$200
Pet rent-$20/Month/Pet, 2 pets limit
Our amenities are a resort like swimming pool, a club house with billiard tables, full equip kitchen, a theatre, computer access, fax service, Wi-Fi and our 24 hour fitness center.
Right now we are offering to deduct $100 from the apartment deposit and waiving off the administration fee of $100 in units that has been vacant for more than 30 days, we are also doing 24 hour look and lease special, can choose a coffee maker, a Fit Bit or a $100 Amazon gift card.