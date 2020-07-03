All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

920 S Edgefield Avenue

920 South Edgefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Edgefield Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BRICK HOME FOR LEASE. New roof, new floors, new paint, new appliances, new windows, new fence. Open floorplan. Carport. Big backyard. Extra half bath added. Central Air and Heat. Separate laundry room. The list goes on! Bonus room could be used as sun room, 2nd living area, office or 3rd bedroom. Refrigerator is included. Owner is fully enclosing fence and dishwasher will be added. Located within walking distance to both elementary and middle school and close to Bishop Arts. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S Edgefield Avenue have any available units?
920 S Edgefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 S Edgefield Avenue have?
Some of 920 S Edgefield Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 S Edgefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
920 S Edgefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S Edgefield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 920 S Edgefield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 920 S Edgefield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 920 S Edgefield Avenue offers parking.
Does 920 S Edgefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 S Edgefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S Edgefield Avenue have a pool?
No, 920 S Edgefield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 920 S Edgefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 920 S Edgefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S Edgefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 S Edgefield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

