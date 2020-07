Amenities

Top to bottom renovation!! 1 story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with guest quarters on the premise! Just minutes from Downtown Dallas, shopping and dining area and White Rock Lake. Home boasts new HVAC, plumbing, electrical, windows, doors. Beautiful flooring and fixtures! Stainless steel appliances, soft close drawers and granite counter tops off this fantastic kitchen renovation! 1 bedroom 1 bath guest quarters with kitchen in back of home! An absolute must see!!!