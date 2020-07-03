All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:55 AM

919 Fitzhugh Avenue

919 N Fitzhugh Ave · No Longer Available
Location

919 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Old East Dallas - Looking for a cozy remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath house in the heart of Old East Dallas? Then you have found the right spot. This house is tucked away behind a duplex hidden from the main street making it a tranquil get away in the big city. New HVAC system, flooring, cabinets, granite countertops, fresh paint and all new appliances. This home features a beautiful tile shower with no bathtub.
Covered parking available.
Does not have washer and dryer hookups, but the laundromat is a block away.
On the bus line.
Ask about our Rhino Program for NO DEPOSIT UPFRONT!

(RLNE5264479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Fitzhugh Avenue have any available units?
919 Fitzhugh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Fitzhugh Avenue have?
Some of 919 Fitzhugh Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Fitzhugh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 Fitzhugh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Fitzhugh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Fitzhugh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 919 Fitzhugh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 Fitzhugh Avenue offers parking.
Does 919 Fitzhugh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Fitzhugh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Fitzhugh Avenue have a pool?
No, 919 Fitzhugh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 919 Fitzhugh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 Fitzhugh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Fitzhugh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Fitzhugh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

