919 Fitzhugh Avenue

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House in Old East Dallas - Looking for a cozy remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath house in the heart of Old East Dallas? Then you have found the right spot. This house is tucked away behind a duplex hidden from the main street making it a tranquil get away in the big city. New HVAC system, flooring, cabinets, granite countertops, fresh paint and all new appliances. This home features a beautiful tile shower with no bathtub.

Covered parking available.

Does not have washer and dryer hookups, but the laundromat is a block away.

On the bus line.

