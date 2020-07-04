All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9031 Quinn Street

9031 Quinn Street · No Longer Available
Location

9031 Quinn Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features new cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom, new laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, W/D connections, window air, and a fenced backyard. The home is near a variety of attractions, including Prairie Creek Branch Library, Lake June Thrift, Holcomb Park and Crawford Memorial Park, home to the new resort-style Crawford Aquatic Center, with water slides, a lazy river and much more. Within a five-minute drive is everything you could need, including Planer Fitness, Auto Zone, El Rancho Supermercado, El Rio Grande, and Pleasant Grove Elementary School.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 Quinn Street have any available units?
9031 Quinn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9031 Quinn Street have?
Some of 9031 Quinn Street's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 Quinn Street currently offering any rent specials?
9031 Quinn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 Quinn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9031 Quinn Street is pet friendly.
Does 9031 Quinn Street offer parking?
No, 9031 Quinn Street does not offer parking.
Does 9031 Quinn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9031 Quinn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 Quinn Street have a pool?
No, 9031 Quinn Street does not have a pool.
Does 9031 Quinn Street have accessible units?
No, 9031 Quinn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 Quinn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9031 Quinn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

