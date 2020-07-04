9031 Quinn Street

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features new cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom, new laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, W/D connections, window air, and a fenced backyard. The home is near a variety of attractions, including Prairie Creek Branch Library, Lake June Thrift, Holcomb Park and Crawford Memorial Park, home to the new resort-style Crawford Aquatic Center, with water slides, a lazy river and much more. Within a five-minute drive is everything you could need, including Planer Fitness, Auto Zone, El Rancho Supermercado, El Rio Grande, and Pleasant Grove Elementary School.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.