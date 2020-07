Amenities

This is single family home in located in Dallas and close to everything. Large back yard and corner lot with plenty of natural sunlight. Comes with washer,Dryer and Kitchen appliance included. Just minutes away from the Bishop Arts Distract ,Trinity Groves.