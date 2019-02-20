8728 Forest Green Drive, Dallas, TX 75243 Lake Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Cozy and convenient to Dallas. Close to 75 and 635. Nice well kept neighborhood. Full size washer and dryer included. Directions: East of 75 on Forest. Right on Shepherd. Right on Forest Green.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
