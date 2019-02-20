All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8728 Forest Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8728 Forest Green
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:51 AM

8728 Forest Green

8728 Forest Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8728 Forest Green Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Cozy and convenient to Dallas. Close to 75 and 635. Nice well kept neighborhood. Full size washer and dryer included.
Directions: East of 75 on Forest. Right on Shepherd. Right on Forest Green.
Cozy and convenient to Dallas. Close to 75 and 635. Nice well kept neighborhood. Full size washer and dryer included.
Directions: East of 75 on Forest. Right on Shepherd. Right on Forest Green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 Forest Green have any available units?
8728 Forest Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8728 Forest Green have?
Some of 8728 Forest Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 Forest Green currently offering any rent specials?
8728 Forest Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 Forest Green pet-friendly?
No, 8728 Forest Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8728 Forest Green offer parking?
Yes, 8728 Forest Green offers parking.
Does 8728 Forest Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8728 Forest Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 Forest Green have a pool?
No, 8728 Forest Green does not have a pool.
Does 8728 Forest Green have accessible units?
No, 8728 Forest Green does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 Forest Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8728 Forest Green has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University