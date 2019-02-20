8728 Forest Green

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Cozy and convenient to Dallas. Close to 75 and 635. Nice well kept neighborhood. Full size washer and dryer included.

Directions: East of 75 on Forest. Right on Shepherd. Right on Forest Green.

Cozy and convenient to Dallas. Close to 75 and 635. Nice well kept neighborhood. Full size washer and dryer included.

Directions: East of 75 on Forest. Right on Shepherd. Right on Forest Green.