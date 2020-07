Amenities

Recently remodeled ranch style home in Richardson ISD. This home boasts a very open concept throughout living room, dining and kitchen. Dark hardwood floors that are complimented with a lighter custom paint, make for a modern and inviting color scheme. Large dining area that leads to an open and inviting kitchen with custom cabinets and Eco-friendly bamboo counters. Both guest bedrooms are large and the master has an attached bath. Large backyard with privacy fence and large oak trees.