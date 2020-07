8704 Lacrosse Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

LOCATION.......LOCATION..........HEART OF DALLAS. Walking distance to Fair Oaks Tennis and White rock lake bike or walking trail.

STUNNING, PRISTINE, WELL MAINTAINED 1-STORY HOME IN DALLAS FOR RENT WITH RICHARDSON ISD IN DESIRABLE MERRIMAN ESTATES. Split floor plan ( Master on one side with Formal ) Family room with 2 bed rooms across courtyard. Close to shopping , dining , children parks and activity areas. WALKING DISTANCE TO MERRIMAN PARK ELEMENTARY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORING, 3 HUGE SPLIT BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS, 2 DINNING, OVERLOOKING LARGE COVERED PORCH, WETBAR, FIREPLACE, FANS, BLINDS, OVERSIZE GARAGE & TONS OF UPGRADES. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS & DOWNTOWN!!