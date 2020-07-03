All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:10 AM

8651 San Fernando Way

8651 San Fernando Way · No Longer Available
Location

8651 San Fernando Way, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully finished home in desirable "funky" neighborhood. Dual closets in master bedroom. Updated kitchen with door to garage and back yard. Central heat/AC. Off street parking. Washer/dryer. Large yard. Hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8651 San Fernando Way have any available units?
8651 San Fernando Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8651 San Fernando Way have?
Some of 8651 San Fernando Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8651 San Fernando Way currently offering any rent specials?
8651 San Fernando Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 San Fernando Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8651 San Fernando Way is pet friendly.
Does 8651 San Fernando Way offer parking?
Yes, 8651 San Fernando Way offers parking.
Does 8651 San Fernando Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8651 San Fernando Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 San Fernando Way have a pool?
No, 8651 San Fernando Way does not have a pool.
Does 8651 San Fernando Way have accessible units?
No, 8651 San Fernando Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8651 San Fernando Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8651 San Fernando Way has units with dishwashers.

