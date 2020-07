Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving valet service garage parking 24hr laundry coffee bar community garden concierge dog grooming area fire pit lobby online portal trash valet

Stroll back to when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality moments were spent close to the convenient comforts of home. Gramercy on the Park welcomes this thought back to North Dallas, unleashing a modern take on luxury apartment living.Treating residents to a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes, Gramercy on the Park uniquely convenes the suburban setting of Plano with desirable access to Downtown Dallas. Residents specifically appreciate a direct connection to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, both of which promote a quick dash to and from North Dallas’ advancing Growth Corridor.Train yourself to fully experience the sought-after lifestyle accessible at Gramercy on the Park. Plan your visit to this idyllic setting, and connect with the comfortable selection of North Dallas apartments available. Bring your pet along for the visit!