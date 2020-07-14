Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Welcome to Mill House Apartments, a community of apartments in Dallas, Texas. Composed of both affordable and conventional units, Mill House Apartments offers residents the best of Dallas living for budget-friendly prices. Come home to ultimate convenience when you reside with us. Every spacious floor plan includes must-have and nice-to-have features, including gourmet, eat-in kitchens, private patios or balconies, and updated appliances in select units. Our private community also boasts mature landscaping, 24-hour maintenance, proximity to local shopping, and a location within the top-rated Dallas Independent School District. We also accept Section 8 residents and have pet-friendly accommodations in place. Live well at Mill House Apartments!