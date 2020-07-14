All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
Mill House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Mill House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Mill House

Open Now until 6pm
4311 Woodhollow Dr · (417) 551-6422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 8

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. Jul 25

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$915

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Aug 15

$915

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 605 · Avail. Jul 28

$930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$1,280

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Mill House Apartments, a community of apartments in Dallas, Texas. Composed of both affordable and conventional units, Mill House Apartments offers residents the best of Dallas living for budget-friendly prices. Come home to ultimate convenience when you reside with us. Every spacious floor plan includes must-have and nice-to-have features, including gourmet, eat-in kitchens, private patios or balconies, and updated appliances in select units. Our private community also boasts mature landscaping, 24-hour maintenance, proximity to local shopping, and a location within the top-rated Dallas Independent School District. We also accept Section 8 residents and have pet-friendly accommodations in place. Live well at Mill House Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50-$60
Deposit: $100-$300
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: allocated water, sewer, electric. Trash $5 (all tenant paid)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Max Weight: 35 Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: First Come First Serve.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mill House have any available units?
Mill House has 23 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Mill House have?
Some of Mill House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill House currently offering any rent specials?
Mill House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill House pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill House is pet friendly.
Does Mill House offer parking?
Yes, Mill House offers parking.
Does Mill House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mill House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill House have a pool?
No, Mill House does not have a pool.
Does Mill House have accessible units?
Yes, Mill House has accessible units.
Does Mill House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill House has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University