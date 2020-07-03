All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 10 2019

8643 Angora Street

8643 Angora Street · No Longer Available
Location

8643 Angora Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Little Forest Hills home is less than a quarter mile from the Dallas Arboretum and less than a half mile from the fun and recreation at White Rock Lake. It has gorgeous honey hues oak floors, and lots of windows to let in the light. The kitchen is equipped with a range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. It also comes with a washer and dryer. There is a large 2nd living area on the back of the home. The yard is heavily treed and has a wood privacy fence. You will love living in Little Forest Hills! References checked are credit, criminal background, rental history, and job verification. $50.00 app fee per adult billed through PayPal. Pets on case by case basis with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8643 Angora Street have any available units?
8643 Angora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8643 Angora Street have?
Some of 8643 Angora Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8643 Angora Street currently offering any rent specials?
8643 Angora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8643 Angora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8643 Angora Street is pet friendly.
Does 8643 Angora Street offer parking?
Yes, 8643 Angora Street offers parking.
Does 8643 Angora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8643 Angora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8643 Angora Street have a pool?
No, 8643 Angora Street does not have a pool.
Does 8643 Angora Street have accessible units?
No, 8643 Angora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8643 Angora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8643 Angora Street has units with dishwashers.

