8643 Angora Street

This Little Forest Hills home is less than a quarter mile from the Dallas Arboretum and less than a half mile from the fun and recreation at White Rock Lake. It has gorgeous honey hues oak floors, and lots of windows to let in the light. The kitchen is equipped with a range, oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. It also comes with a washer and dryer. There is a large 2nd living area on the back of the home. The yard is heavily treed and has a wood privacy fence. You will love living in Little Forest Hills! References checked are credit, criminal background, rental history, and job verification. $50.00 app fee per adult billed through PayPal. Pets on case by case basis with pet deposit.