Location

857 North Glasgow Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated, contemporary, Spanish style townhome just blocks from Swiss Ave, Lakewood Country Club & on the edge of Junius Heights, w excellent access to Baylor & Downtown. Unlike most townhomes in the area, this home is only 2 levels with a lovely curved staircase & tall ceilings at the entry, backyard, mission style roof, small fenced patio through the french doors at the front & two balconies on the 2nd level. Step inside to a large living & dining, kitchen with loads of cabinets, island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop w downdraft ventilation. Owners suite has marble floors, contemporary finishes, jetted tub, large separate shower, Elfa closet & balcony. Second bed also has balcony and built-in desk system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 N Glasgow Drive have any available units?
857 N Glasgow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 N Glasgow Drive have?
Some of 857 N Glasgow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 N Glasgow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
857 N Glasgow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 N Glasgow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 857 N Glasgow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 857 N Glasgow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 857 N Glasgow Drive offers parking.
Does 857 N Glasgow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 N Glasgow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 N Glasgow Drive have a pool?
No, 857 N Glasgow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 857 N Glasgow Drive have accessible units?
No, 857 N Glasgow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 857 N Glasgow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 N Glasgow Drive has units with dishwashers.

