857 N Glasgow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Sophisticated, contemporary, Spanish style townhome just blocks from Swiss Ave, Lakewood Country Club & on the edge of Junius Heights, w excellent access to Baylor & Downtown. Unlike most townhomes in the area, this home is only 2 levels with a lovely curved staircase & tall ceilings at the entry, backyard, mission style roof, small fenced patio through the french doors at the front & two balconies on the 2nd level. Step inside to a large living & dining, kitchen with loads of cabinets, island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop w downdraft ventilation. Owners suite has marble floors, contemporary finishes, jetted tub, large separate shower, Elfa closet & balcony. Second bed also has balcony and built-in desk system.