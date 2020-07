Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities carport parking garage

Wonderful home with 2 large living areas and 3 bedrooms. Front living area with a large picture window and open to the kitchen. Breakfast nook opens to second living area. Hardwood floors throughout much of the home. Privacy fencing in backyard with sprinkler system, grass, and 2 car garage with carport. This home is just minutes from downtown, approximately 1 mile from White Rock Lake in a hilly and well established neighborhood.