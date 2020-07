Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Located in desirable Lake Highland. ELEGANT 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH A POOL! New roof, low-e windows, pool, flooring, paint and bathrooms renovations. Pool and landscaping service included on lease. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be staying.Water fountain-with tanning ledge and bubbler with color changing LED pool light. Landscape light (solar powered). Perfect place proud to call Home that you will be able to Enjoyed Both Inside and Outside.