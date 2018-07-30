All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:03 PM

8405 Banquo Drive

8405 Banquo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Banquo Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, well-maintained 1960's ranch style house with 3 large bedrooms. Bathrooms are fully updated & the 2 secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops and recent appliances, has a nice breakfast bar, and is open to the living area with a WBF. The whole house features beautiful hardwoods & modern recessed lighting. The 2nd LR is open to the dining area and features a huge picture window which faces southeast to capture the morning light year-round. The lot sits high on a hill with large trees, lush green lawn, large open patio, and in the winter one can steal a glimpse of the downtown skyline. This is a rare find for a lease property; come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Banquo Drive have any available units?
8405 Banquo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Banquo Drive have?
Some of 8405 Banquo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Banquo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Banquo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Banquo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8405 Banquo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8405 Banquo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8405 Banquo Drive offers parking.
Does 8405 Banquo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Banquo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Banquo Drive have a pool?
No, 8405 Banquo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Banquo Drive have accessible units?
No, 8405 Banquo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Banquo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 Banquo Drive has units with dishwashers.

