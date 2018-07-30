8405 Banquo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, well-maintained 1960's ranch style house with 3 large bedrooms. Bathrooms are fully updated & the 2 secondary bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops and recent appliances, has a nice breakfast bar, and is open to the living area with a WBF. The whole house features beautiful hardwoods & modern recessed lighting. The 2nd LR is open to the dining area and features a huge picture window which faces southeast to capture the morning light year-round. The lot sits high on a hill with large trees, lush green lawn, large open patio, and in the winter one can steal a glimpse of the downtown skyline. This is a rare find for a lease property; come see it today!