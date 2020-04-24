All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

838 N Bishop Avenue

838 N Bishop Ave · No Longer Available
Location

838 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Bishop Arts! Superb location! In good condition ready for move in! Nice drive up appeal with inviting porch to enjoy all kinds of events happening in the area. 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths with 2 living areas ample kitchen with Island and formal dining room! Connections for stack-able washer and dryer in one of the bathrooms. Redone floors , paint and more! Standard Trec application required with $50 fee per adult. Other documentation required can be found under supplements in MLS. (Home does not have dishwasher)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 N Bishop Avenue have any available units?
838 N Bishop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 N Bishop Avenue have?
Some of 838 N Bishop Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 N Bishop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
838 N Bishop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 N Bishop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 838 N Bishop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 838 N Bishop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 838 N Bishop Avenue offers parking.
Does 838 N Bishop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 N Bishop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 N Bishop Avenue have a pool?
No, 838 N Bishop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 838 N Bishop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 838 N Bishop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 838 N Bishop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 N Bishop Avenue has units with dishwashers.

