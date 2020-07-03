All apartments in Dallas
8351 Lullwater Drive

8351 Lullwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8351 Lullwater Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Half duplex located just minutes from White Rock Lake. Home boasts an over sized backyard with a scenic view and private creek access. Easily access to highways 635 & 75. Quick Uber to SMU, Deep Ellum, Uptown, Lower Greenville, and Northpark Mall. Great location with so many stores, restaurants and parks that are so close by. Safe and friendly neighborhood and great schools. Inside everything has been remodeled, new bathrooms, kitchen, floors, paint, and appliances. In the backyard a new privacy wall and fence, pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

