8351 Lullwater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Half duplex located just minutes from White Rock Lake. Home boasts an over sized backyard with a scenic view and private creek access. Easily access to highways 635 & 75. Quick Uber to SMU, Deep Ellum, Uptown, Lower Greenville, and Northpark Mall. Great location with so many stores, restaurants and parks that are so close by. Safe and friendly neighborhood and great schools. Inside everything has been remodeled, new bathrooms, kitchen, floors, paint, and appliances. In the backyard a new privacy wall and fence, pet friendly.