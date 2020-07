Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This gingerbread cottage is a jewel. Updates include high end plumbing fixtures, electrical switches and plugs throughout, Noritz tankless water heater, foam insulation in attic and garage. The kitchen is adorned with quartz counter tops, Wolf gas stove with a pot filler. Upstairs loft has more storage space and a full bath. Garage is new construction with a garage apartment and half bath on the second floor. There is a full bath on the first floor of the garage.